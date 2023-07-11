Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,955 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products comprises 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Dorman Products worth $18,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.20. 12,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

