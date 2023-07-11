Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,339 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,751 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the period. SouthState accounts for 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of SouthState worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SouthState during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SouthState by 23.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

SouthState stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In related news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

