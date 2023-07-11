TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $138.99 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and approximately $138.99 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008842 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001910 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002427 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,820,788,728 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

