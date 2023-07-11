TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires Shares of 12,026 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,187. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

