TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $2.68 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 67,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.7% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 97,470 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. 7,755,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,853,826. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

