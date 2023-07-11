TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New $451,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. 1,432,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,108. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

