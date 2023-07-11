TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes $2.77 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.8% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $338.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,685. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $344.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.75 and its 200-day moving average is $276.63. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

