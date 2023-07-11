TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,414 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,356,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geisinger Health acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,805,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $96.96. 2,356,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

