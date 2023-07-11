TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,820. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.