Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 238,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 497,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $958.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 56.04%. Research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 155.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 698,660 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tuya by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 667,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 102.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 621,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 448.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tuya by 840.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 345,935 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

