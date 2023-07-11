Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 238,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 497,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $958.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 56.04%. Research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
