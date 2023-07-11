Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $21,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,032,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,497,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,957,000 after buying an additional 159,618 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.49. 17,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.