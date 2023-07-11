Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,550 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 352,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

