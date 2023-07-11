U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Gap Up to $33.74

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $34.51. U.S. Bancorp shares last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 1,652,312 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

