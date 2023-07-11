Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,082,453 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 918,528 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,460,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. 12,822,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,836,617. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.