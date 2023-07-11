UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in UDR by 71.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 6,400.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UDR by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in UDR by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.02%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

