UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,515 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of UMB Financial worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,942. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $99.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

