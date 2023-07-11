UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.65

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 2400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.

