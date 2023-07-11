uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.88.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. uniQure has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,808 shares of company stock worth $128,121 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.