Uniswap (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $47.83 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.05 billion and $47.83 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.27 or 0.00017232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00315728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013006 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.25092425 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 727 active market(s) with $55,479,541.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

