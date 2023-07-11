United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Up 0.8 %

UG stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.44. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United-Guardian by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

