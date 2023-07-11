United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Up 0.8 %
UG stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.44. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of United-Guardian
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United-Guardian
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.