United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $184.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

