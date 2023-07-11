UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPMMY. UBS Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

