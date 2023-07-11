Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.69

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 83267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UBA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $853.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. Research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 123.88%.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Free Report)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.