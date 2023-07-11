USDX [Kava] Hits Market Capitalization of $85.85 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002526 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $85.85 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,460.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.46 or 0.00897756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00131078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030257 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000608 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

