Valeria Juarez Acquires 8,000 Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider Valeria Juarez purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £12,560 ($16,158.50).

Shares of LON:PZC traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 155.40 ($2.00). 270,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,931. The stock has a market cap of £666.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,207.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.18. PZ Cussons plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.67 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223 ($2.87). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.34) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.64) to GBX 208 ($2.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 253.25 ($3.26).

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

