Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $171.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VLO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.89. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.