Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

