Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,147,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,727,000 after buying an additional 398,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VIG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,284. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

