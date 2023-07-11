Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 291,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.22. 36,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $114.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

