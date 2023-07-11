Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.4% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,060. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

