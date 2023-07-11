Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.80. 327,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,178. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $283.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

