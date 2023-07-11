Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.64. The stock had a trading volume of 373,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,295. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

