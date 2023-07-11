Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lessened by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after purchasing an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $437.00. 207,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,233. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $447.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

