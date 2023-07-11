Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $58.17. 861,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,745. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1284 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.