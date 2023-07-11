Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Increased by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 4.9% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 86.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,696.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 392,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after buying an additional 381,923 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $57.60. 1,404,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.30. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

