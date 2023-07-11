Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Rede Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 334,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,818. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

