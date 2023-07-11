Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 444.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 353,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

