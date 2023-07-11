Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Down to $47.61

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.61, but opened at $46.29. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 25,746 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 55.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter valued at about $3,373,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,824,000 after purchasing an additional 77,906 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.