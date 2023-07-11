Velas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $391,531.38 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $31.61 million and approximately $391,531.38 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00043278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,473,747,982 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.