Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Up 6.4%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 395,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 688,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $155,810.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,432 shares of company stock valued at $945,046. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 1.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,409,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,523,000 after buying an additional 108,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,149,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,424,000 after buying an additional 512,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,149,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,605,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,611 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Veracyte by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,565 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.