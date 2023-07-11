Verge (XVG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $40.70 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $127.41 million and $40.70 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,460.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00320940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.46 or 0.00897756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.00536875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00061704 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00131078 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,272,475 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

