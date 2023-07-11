VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Critical Survey

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VersaBank and Bank of Montreal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $102.93 million 1.90 $17.60 million $0.86 8.78 Bank of Montreal $34.74 billion 1.85 $10.52 billion $7.59 11.84

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. VersaBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Montreal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

VersaBank has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $4.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. VersaBank pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Montreal pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VersaBank and Bank of Montreal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank of Montreal 1 2 1 0 2.00

VersaBank presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.21%. Bank of Montreal has a consensus price target of $149.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.31%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than VersaBank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank and Bank of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 17.09% 8.92% 0.92% Bank of Montreal 12.83% 13.14% 0.75%

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats VersaBank on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers investment and wealth advisory services; digital investing services; financial services and solutions; and investment management, and trust and custody services. In addition, the company provides life insurance, accident and sickness insurance, and annuity products; creditor and travel insurance to bank customers; and reinsurance solutions. Further, it offers client's debt and equity capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication, and treasury management; strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and recapitalizations, as well as valuation and fairness opinions; and trade finance, risk mitigation, and other operating services. Additionally, the company provides research and access to markets for institutional, corporate, and retail clients; trading solutions that include debt, foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, equity, securitization and commodities; new product development and origination services, as well as risk management advice and services to hedge against fluctuations; and funding and liquidity management services to its clients. Bank of Montreal was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

