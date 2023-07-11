Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 802,518 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 397,017 shares.The stock last traded at $25.73 and had previously closed at $25.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 91,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $2,781,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,992,747 shares in the company, valued at $274,548,565.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,100 shares of company stock worth $9,517,883. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Featured Articles

