Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.07.

VRDN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $45,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 4,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,597.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.