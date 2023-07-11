Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EDI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. 58,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,140. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

