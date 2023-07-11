Visa (NYSE:V) Reaches New 52-Week High at $240.49

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $240.49 and last traded at $240.41, with a volume of 2809857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Visa Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $77,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

