Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Shares Gap Up to $23.02

Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.02, but opened at $24.18. Vitesse Energy shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 202,373 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTS shares. Northland Securities upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.