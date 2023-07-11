VMware (NYSE:VMW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

VMW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.25.

VMware Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VMware stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $145.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in VMware by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after buying an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $590,479,000 after buying an additional 1,085,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VMware by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after buying an additional 971,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

