Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 1.3% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $89.43 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00010385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,651.67 or 1.00012244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.21267002 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,672,540.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.