Wajax (TSE:WJX) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.80

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJXGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.80 and last traded at C$25.67, with a volume of 16087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Wajax Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.08.

Wajax (TSE:WJXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.15. Wajax had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of C$516.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 3.1308176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

Featured Articles

