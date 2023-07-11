Wajax (TSE:WJX) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.80

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.80 and last traded at C$25.67, with a volume of 16087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Wajax Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.08.

Wajax Announces Dividend

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.15. Wajax had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of C$516.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 3.1308176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

